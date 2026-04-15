Fabien Centonze News: Will miss PSG game

Centonze is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Centonze picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the showdown against Paris Saint-Germain on April 22. The Canaries' right-back has been a regular starter in the back line and his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Frederic Guilbert likely holding the role until he returns.