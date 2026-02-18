Fabio Balde headshot

Fabio Balde Injury: Back available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Balde (thigh) is back available for Friday's clash against Mainz, coach Merlin Polzin said in the press conference. "All other players are available."

Balde is back available for Friday's match against Mainz after missing the last three matches due to a thigh injury and returning to full training Monday. He had been operating in a bench role prior to the setback and is expected to resume that role.

Fabio Balde
Hamburger SV
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now