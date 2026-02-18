Fabio Balde Injury: Back available Friday
Balde (thigh) is back available for Friday's clash against Mainz, coach Merlin Polzin said in the press conference. "All other players are available."
Balde is back available for Friday's match against Mainz after missing the last three matches due to a thigh injury and returning to full training Monday. He had been operating in a bench role prior to the setback and is expected to resume that role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now