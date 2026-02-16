Fabio Balde Injury: Trains in full Monday

Balde (thigh) was spotted training in full Monday, according to Mopo.

Balde was a late decision ahead of Saturday's showdown with Union Berlin but ultimately couldn't get over the line as the match came too soon for him. The forward was back in full team training Monday and is now trending toward a stronger push to return in Friday's clash against Mainz. He has mostly worked in a reserve role since the start of the campaign and that pecking order is not expected to shift for the red shorts going forward.