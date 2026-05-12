Fabio Balde News: Scores as a sub in 3-2 win

Balde scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-2 victory against SC Freiburg.

Balde scored Hamburg's third goal as they went 3-1 ahead and would eventually win 3-2. The attacker has only started three times this season, but this was his 15th appearance. It was also his first goal of the season, coming from his only shot in the game. This was just the fourth time this season that he has put a shot on target.