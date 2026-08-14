Fabio Balde News: Transferred to Strasbourg

Balde has completed a transfer to Strasbourg from Hamburger SV, according to his former club.

Balde made 41 competitive appearances for Hamburger, contributing three goals and four assists, and made his debut in the second division opener against Koln in August 2024, going on to help the club win promotion to and secure survival in the Bundesliga. The 21 year old winger, who came through Hamburger's academy after joining at age 14, has represented both Portugal and Germany at youth level, and now begins the next chapter of his career in Ligue 1.