Fabio Carvalho Injury: Underwent surgery Wednesday

Carvalho underwent surgery on Wednesday due to a dislocated shoulder, coach Thomas Frank confirmed in a press conference. "Unfortunately, Fabio has dislocated his shoulder. He had surgery on Wednesday."

Carvalho had a dislocated shoulder that required surgery on Wednesday, causing him to miss Saturday's clash against Aston Villa. The severity of the injury and the exact timeline for his recovery remain unclear, but given the nature of the injury and surgery, he is expected to be sidelined for approximately 10 to 12 weeks. His absence is unlikely to affect the starting squad, as he has mainly been a bench option this season.