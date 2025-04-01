Fabio Carvalho Injury: Unlikely to feature again

Carvalho (shoulder) is not expected to return this season, according to manager Thomas Frank.

Carvalho has received a not so positive update Tuesday, as the attacker is now unlikely to see the field again this season due to his shoulder injury. This comes after undergoing surgery in early March, only being around a month out from the operation. He wasn't a regular starter, so this sin't a major absence for the team, although it still means they will have to end the season without a rotational option.