Fabio Carvalho News: Breaks goal drought

Carvalho scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 4-0 win versus Leicester City.

Carvalho netted a second half goal Friday with the match already well in-hand as Brentford defeated an unraveled Leicester City side 4-0. The goal was the forward's second of the season and first goal contribution since October. After making the permanent switch to Brentford over the summer, Carvalho has made 19 appearances but just three starts for the Bees.