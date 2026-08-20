Fabio Chiarodia Injury: Set to miss cup opener despite progress

Chiarodia has recovered from a torn muscle fiber and recently completed a full training session with Gladbach, though he remains unavailable for Sunday's German Cup opener at TSV Schott Mainz, according to the Rheinische Post.

Chiarodia's recovery continues to trend in the right direction, but the Italian center back is not yet considered ready for a return to matchday squads. His earliest chance to be included is expected to come at the start of the Bundesliga season against RB Leipzig. Chiarodia is expected to continue building up his training load in the coming days as he works toward that target.