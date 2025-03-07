Fabio Miretti News: Draws four fouls against Cagliari

Miretti generated one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate), two clearances and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Cagliari.

Miratti did a little bit of everything and picked up stats on both ends in the tightly contested game. He has registered four shots (one on target), four key passes, seven crosses (two accurate) and three tackles (one won) in the last five rounds, with no goal contributions.