Miretti supplied the assist for Kenan Yildiz's 77th minute goal, slipping a through ball into the box at the exact moment Napoli's line stepped up. His energy off the bench helped Juventus press and recover possession in advanced areas as the match wore on. Miretti was on the bench after four consecutive starts and showed coach Luciano Spalletti that he can be decisive off the bench as well. Miretti has now provided two assists in his last three Serie A appearances and is one unit away from his career high in the Italian top flight.