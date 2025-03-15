Fantasy Soccer
Fabio Miretti headshot

Fabio Miretti News: Scores brace against Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Miretti scored two goals to go with three shots (two on target), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 victory versus Lecce.

Miretti had his best performance of the season, as he was clutch twice in the box, hitting the net first on an acrobatic finish and then by duping a pair of defenders with a pirouette. He had found the target just once before this game. He has posted seven shots (three on target), five chances created, nine crosses (two accurate) and four corners in the last five games.

