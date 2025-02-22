Fabio Miretti News: Takes two shots against Inter

Miretti had two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate), one clearance and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Inter Milan.

Miretti didn't log big numbers but was still one of the most active men for his side on offense in this one. He moved to a more central role sans Vitinha (thigh), with Jeff Ekhtor and Maxwel Cornet manning the wing. He has assisted once and added 11 shots (one on target), seven chances created and 13 crosses (eight accurate) in the last six bouts.