Fabio News: Assists off bench in loss

Fabio made an assist after coming off the bench during Saturday's 5-1 loss against Tigres.

Fabio was brought as part of a double halftime substitution and nwas going largely unnoticed until the 78th minute, when he assisted Gabriel Lopez for his team's consolation goal. This was a rough campaign for the forward, with just four goals over 23 appearances, but finishing with assists in back-to-back games definitely brings some hope for next season.