Fabio News: Joins Mazatlan

Fabio signed with Mazatlan in a summer transfer from Bolivian team Bolivar, the club announced Monday.

Fabio could play as a striker for a squad that, after the departure of Luis Amarilla, was left without a natural No. 9 and has been deploying Anderson Duarte in that spot. The Brazilian has experience in many teams across different leagues, having had one of his best stints recently in Bolivia, where he scored 23 goals and delivered five assists over 40 appearances in all competitions.