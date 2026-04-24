Fabio News: Logs assist off bench in win

Fabio made an assist and had one shot on goal after coming off the bench during Wednesday's 4-3 win over Toluca.

Fabio was brought as part of a triple substitution in the 72nd minute and wasn't having a lot of impact until the 88th minute, when he assisted Jesus Hernandez for the game-winning goal. This was the first assist of the season for the forward, who also scored four goals in campaign where he mostly struggled to find the form most expect him to display at the time of his signing.