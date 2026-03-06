Fabio News: On bench to face Leon

Fabio (leg) is on the bench for Friday's encounter with Leon.

Fabio will have an opportunity to return to the field Friday following a seven-game absence. Prior to the injury, he was the Canoneros' undisputed center-forward. However, he scored just once over his last nine matches played, and the context has changed now as the squad has a different manager in Sergio Bueno, who has placed full confidence on Dudu Teodora and Brian Alejandro Rubio in a two-man front line.