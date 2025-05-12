Fabio Silva Injury: Injury status unclear

Silva (hamstring) likely suffered a setback in Sunday's training session, and coach Diego Martinez said in his press conference that the real issue remains unclear. "I don't know. Fabio has done everything possible to be there, as has the entire club structure. He's done everything possible. He was doing well, but yesterday he felt discomfort in the last training session. He noticed a discomfort, sensations that prevented him from being ready for the match. Frankly, I don't know."

Silva is still out for the time being after feeling discomfort again in his hamstring during Sunday's training. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and how much time he may still miss. Adnan Januzaj is expected to see increased playing time while he remains out.