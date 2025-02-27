Fabio Silva Injury: Likely a late call for Friday

Silva (quadriceps) will be a late call for Friday's match against Valladolid, coach Diego Martinez saidin the press conference. "I don't know. Right now I don't have all the data or all the information to know how long he can be or if he will be able to be. In professional football, all players play with discomfort."

Silva has missed the last three games with a quadriceps injury but could return for Friday's match. The coach indicated they will assess him Thursday and review more data to determine his availability. If he remains out, Oliver McBurnie will likely start again up front.