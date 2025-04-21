Fabio Silva Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Silva suffered a groin injury that forced him off in the 83rd minute of Saturday's 1-0 victory against Atletico. He is ruled out for Wednesday's clash against Bilbao, according to La Provincia.

Silva is sidelined for the time being with a groin injury he suffered in Saturday's game. This is a big blow for the team since he will miss Wednesday's game against Bilbao, and he is an undisputed starter when fit. Alberto Moleiro will likely replace him on the left wing until he comes back.