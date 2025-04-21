Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fabio Silva headshot

Fabio Silva Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Silva suffered a groin injury that forced him off in the 83rd minute of Saturday's 1-0 victory against Atletico. He is ruled out for Wednesday's clash against Bilbao, according to La Provincia.

Silva is sidelined for the time being with a groin injury he suffered in Saturday's game. This is a big blow for the team since he will miss Wednesday's game against Bilbao, and he is an undisputed starter when fit. Alberto Moleiro will likely replace him on the left wing until he comes back.

Fabio Silva
Las Palmas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now