Fabio Silva headshot

Fabio Silva Injury: Will return against Valencia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Silva (hamstring) is feeling good after suffering an injury against Atletico and will return to the match squad for Saturday's clash against Valencia, according to UDLasPalmas.NET.

Silva missed their last contest after suffering a hamstring injury late in the game against Atletico. He has recovered and is feeling good, and he will likely return to the match squad against Valencia on Saturday. He has been an undisputed starter for the Canarian club and is expected to return directly to the starting XI in the frontline for that game.

Fabio Silva
Las Palmas
