Fabio Silva Injury: Will return against Valencia

Silva missed their last contest after suffering a hamstring injury late in the game against Atletico. He has recovered and is feeling good, and he will likely return to the match squad against Valencia on Saturday. He has been an undisputed starter for the Canarian club and is expected to return directly to the starting XI in the frontline for that game.