Fabio Silva News: Assists Sunday
Silva assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Real Sociedad.
Silva earned a fourth start in a row, having scored and assisted once in that span. He's played five games since returning from injury, picking up from where he left off prior to his injury while scoring eight goals and three assists on the campaign.
