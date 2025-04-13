Fabio Silva News: Brace in standout performance
Silva scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win against Getafe.
Silva had a brilliant outing on Saturday scoring two goals and creating two chances. He netted the equalizer in the 53rd minute and sealed the win with his second goal in the 74th minute. Silva now has 10 goals this season and will look to continue his form against Atletico on Saturday.
