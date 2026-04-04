Fabio Silva News: Gets late assist

Fabio Silva assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus VfB Stuttgart.

Silva got an assist on one of Dortmund's late goals as the flurry of offense came just in time for the side to secure three points. The forward should see more playing time against Bayer Leverkusen and the matchup isn't bad as the former Bundesliga champs have allowed six goals over their last two games and 39 in 28 domestic contests.