Fabio Silva News: Nets first Bundesliga goal
Silva scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) and creating a chance during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Leipzig.
Silva entered the match in the 71st minute and earned a point with the game tying goal in the 95th. It was the first Bundesliga goal for Silva as he's combined for two goal involvements, four shots and two chances created over his last three league appearances.
