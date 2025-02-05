Fabio Silva News: Nets goal in 2-1 defeat

Silva scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Monday's 2-1 loss versus Girona.

Silva netted his squad's only goal of the match by tapping in a perfect pass from Mika Marmol in the 82nd minute of play. The goal marked the second in three outings for Silva, who also recorded three shots for a fourth consecutive game and at least one shot on target for a 10th straight appearance. Additionally, Silva set a season high with three chances created in the match.