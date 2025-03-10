Fabio Silva News: Three shots in loss
Silva recorded three shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Betis.
Silva took three shots in Sunday's loss, his fifth consecutive start with exactly three shots. He did not end up being much of a threat though as he failed to put a shot on target or create a chance. He put in solid work on the defensive end though as he won two tackles, made three clearances and won seven duels in his full 90 minutes of action.
