Silva showed the most intent in trying to find the back of the net for Borussia Dortmund but was unable to convert his efforts or test the goalkeeper. This marked his second start in the Champions League across seven appearances, after coming off the bench in Dortmund's previous fixture in the competition. Across all competitions, Silva has recorded just one goal in 22 matches and has struggled to replicate the form he showed last season, when he scored 10 goals in 25 matches for Las Palmas. His playing time remains unpredictable going forward, though he will have another opportunity in an evenly matched Champions League fixture against Atalanta.