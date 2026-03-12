Fabio Vieira Injury: Available after foot issue

Vieira (foot) suffered a minor foot issue in Wednesday's training session but is available for Saturday's clash against Koln, according to coach Merlin Polzin.

Vieira picked up a foot injury during Wednesday's training session after slipping on the grass and was forced to leave the field early. The playmaker avoided anything serious and is available for Saturday's clash with Koln. If the attacking midfielder needed to be eased back from the bench, Jean-Luc Dompe could step into a bigger role in the front line for the red shorts.