Fabio Vieira Injury: Injures foot in training

Vieira (foot) suffered an injury in Wednesday's training session and is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Koln, according to BILD.

Vieira picked up a foot injury during Wednesday's training session after slipping on the grass and was forced to leave the field early. Early reports suggest the playmaker avoided anything serious, so he has not been ruled out yet for Saturday's clash with Koln. His availability will likely come down to the final training session before kickoff, though if he needs time to recover, Jean-Luc Dompe could step into a bigger role in the front line for the red shorts.