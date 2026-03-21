Fabio Vieira News: Assists with lone chance created
Vieira had an assist with his lone chance created while taking one shot (on goal) during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Dortmund.
Vieira set up Albert Sambi Lokonga in the 38th minute assisting Hamburg's second goal of the match. The assist was the first since February 7th for Vieira as he has two goal involvements, three shots and six crosses over his last three appearances.
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