Fabio Vieira News: Scores in Saturday's draw

Vieira scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus 1. FC Köln.

Vieira scored the opening goal Saturday, a strike in the 39th minute assisted by William Mikelbrencis. It marked his ninth goal contribution of the season, five of which have come in his last eight appearances. He also recorded three crosses (one accurate) before he was subbed off in the 92nd minute for Philip Otele.