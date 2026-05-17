Fabio Vieira News: Scores in season finale

Fabio Vieira scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Bayer Leverkusen.

Vieira established himself as a solid presence in Hamburger's midfield, getting his second goal in the last three matches to give him seven on the season. He'll try to build on this campaign next season, but it remains to be seen if that will be in the Bundesliga or elsewhere as he was on loan from Arsenal.