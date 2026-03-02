Fabio Vieira News: Scores opener

Vieira scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 loss to RB Leipzig.

Vieira opened the scoring in the first half of Sunday's clash against Leipzig, finishing off an assist from William Mikelbrencis, though he faded as the match progressed. The Portuguese midfielder remains in strong form, tallying three goals and one assist across his last five Bundesliga appearances this season.