Fabio Vieira News: Scores Saturday
Fabio Vieira scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.
Fabio Vieira scored during Saturday's win, as well as taking four shots and four corners. His role on set-pieces and from open play give him a nice floor, and his finishing ability was a boon. Fabio Vieira will continue to play a big role in the heart of the midfield, as one of the more attacking midfielders in the midfield four.
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