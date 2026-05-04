Fabio Vieira News: Scores Saturday

Fabio Vieira scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Fabio Vieira scored during Saturday's win, as well as taking four shots and four corners. His role on set-pieces and from open play give him a nice floor, and his finishing ability was a boon. Fabio Vieira will continue to play a big role in the heart of the midfield, as one of the more attacking midfielders in the midfield four.