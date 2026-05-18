Facundo Buonanotte headshot

Facundo Buonanotte Injury: Loan lock lifted, remains doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Buonanotte (hamstring) is no longer loan-locked after the restriction preventing him from playing against his parent club Brighton has expired, but remains a doubt heading into the finale fixture of the season due to injury.

Buonanotte had been ineligible for Sunday's clash against Brighton due to the loan clause, but his hamstring issue adds another layer of uncertainty over his involvement in Leeds' remaining fixture. The Argentine attacker has managed just two substitute appearances since joining on loan, and the club will assess his fitness over the coming days before making any decisions on his potential involvement before the season concludes.

Facundo Buonanotte
Leeds United
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