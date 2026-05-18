Facundo Buonanotte Injury: Loan lock lifted, remains doubtful
Buonanotte (hamstring) is no longer loan-locked after the restriction preventing him from playing against his parent club Brighton has expired, but remains a doubt heading into the finale fixture of the season due to injury.
Buonanotte had been ineligible for Sunday's clash against Brighton due to the loan clause, but his hamstring issue adds another layer of uncertainty over his involvement in Leeds' remaining fixture. The Argentine attacker has managed just two substitute appearances since joining on loan, and the club will assess his fitness over the coming days before making any decisions on his potential involvement before the season concludes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Facundo Buonanotte See More
-
Press Conferences
FPL GW6 Press Conferences: Premier League Injury News & Key Quotes234 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34April 22, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34April 21, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32April 8, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32April 7, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Facundo Buonanotte See More