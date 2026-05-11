Facundo Buonanotte Injury: Missing with hamstring injury
Bounanotte is out for Monday's match against Tottenham due to a hamstring injury, according to Stuart Rayner of the Yorkshire Post.
Bounanotte is missing Monday after he suffered an injury over the weekend, with the attacker picking up a hamstring injury. Luckily for the club, this is a minor loss in the grand scheme, only appearing twice off the bench all season for the club since joining. However, it will leave him with only one match left to play this season, as he will be ineligible next contest when facing his parent club, Brighton.
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