Facundo Buonanotte News: Available off bench Sunday

Buonanotte (hamstring) is on the bench for Sunday's season finale against West Ham United.

Buonanotte has been included in the squad after the club's assessment of his fitness over the coming days returned a sufficiently positive outcome, earning him a place among the substitutes for the final fixture of the season following his ineligibility for the Brighton clash due to the loan clause. The Argentine attacker has managed just two appearances since joining on loan from Brighton in the winter window, contributing nothing in terms of goals or assists across those outings, and a bench role fits naturally within the limited involvement he has accumulated during his spell at the club. With his loan set to expire in June, Sunday's fixture represents a final opportunity to make an impression before returning to his parent club.