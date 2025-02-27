Fantasy Soccer
Facundo Buonanotte headshot

Facundo Buonanotte News: Plays full 90

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Buonanotte registered two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Thursday's 2-0 loss versus West Ham United.

Buonanotte played the full 90 during Thursday's loss, another quiet and disappointing showing for the winger, and Leicester. The team has been simply dreadful and have been hurtling towards a seemingly inevitable drop. The one bright spot for Buonanotte is he will remain in the Premier League with his parent club, Brighton.

Facundo Buonanotte
Leicester City
