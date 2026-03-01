Facundo Ezequiel Almada News: Assists winner against Tuzos

Almada assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 victory versus Pachuca.

Almada headed a long ball that landed on Dudu Teodora's feet, setting up the only goal of the match during first-half stoppage time. The defender got directly involved in a goal for the fourth time in eight games played this year, and he also produced a season-high tally of nine clearances. He has gained some offensive value as he moves forward for set plays while remaining reliable for defensive stats as part of a busy back line.