Facundo Ezequiel Almada News: Big defensive impact in draw

Almada generated one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Cruz Azul.

Almada won 78 percent of his duels while posting multiple clearances, interceptions and blocks during a solid performance. He has recorded the full 90 minutes in all 12 Clausura games so far, scoring three goals and one assist while averaging a team-high 5.6 clearances per contest over that period. He should remain busy and could produce through defensive contributions in the final stretch of the season, although his team has recently struggled to achieve clean sheets.