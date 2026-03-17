Facundo Ezequiel Almada News: Leaves mark at both ends

Almada had two shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 loss to América. He also added five blocked shots, four clearances and two tackles.

Almada was active defensively, as Mazatlan had to deal with America's attacks all game long, but he also found a way to push forward at every opportunity he had. Almada is one of the few valuable fantasy options on the Mazatlan roster due to his high numbers of defensive stats and his ability to take shots.