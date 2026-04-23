Facundo Ezequiel Almada News: Logs assist in win

Almada delivered an assist, made three tackles (all won), two clearances and one interception and suffered three fouls during Wednesday's 4-3 win over Toluca.

Almada put up some solid defensive numbers, although not spectacular as usual, but his biggest contribution here definitely came on offense with an assist for Brian Alejandro Rubio to score his team's first goal at the beginning of the second half. This has been an incredible campaign for the center-back even on offense, as he has six goals and two assists over 33 starts, not to mention the career highs in every single defensive category.