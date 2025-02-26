Facundo Ezequiel Almada News: Makes eight clearances in win

Almada had one cross (zero accurate), eight clearances and one tackle in Tuesday's 1-0 win versus Monterrey.

Almada played well as part of a five-man back line that neutralized the opposition in this game. The defender has now racked up 30 clearances and 15 tackles over 585 minutes of play, which makes up the majority of his value in his central role. He'll retain decent chances of featuring in future clashes, though there may be some rotation when Samir (concussion) returns to contention.