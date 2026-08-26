Facundo Ezequiel Almada News: Own goal in win

Almada had an own goal, three clearances and one interception in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Santos Laguna.

Almada had a difficult moment early in the match, tapping a bouncing cross into his own net after being caught in an awkward position. Beyond the own goal, he contributed positively on the defensive end with four clearances and an interception, and his 49 defensive contributions across five matches this season remain among the stronger individual defensive outputs in the league. Santos Laguna's next fixture will present an opportunity for him to bounce back, though his season numbers suggest the own goal was an aberration rather than a reflection of his overall campaign.