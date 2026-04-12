Facundo Ezequiel Almada News: Provides assist in defeat

Almada assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Pumas.

Almada won the ball back in midfield with his pressing and found Josue Ovalle ahead for the assist on the 36th-minute consolation goal. Other than that, the defender achieved a season-high total of 10 clearances while recording an 80 percent pass accuracy during the game. He's one of his team's most reliable sources of defensive numbers and has also made an offensive impact with three goals and two assists over 14 starts in the Clausura period.