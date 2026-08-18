Facundo Ezequiel Almada News: Scores game-winning goal

Almada scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Monday's 3-2 victory over Pachuca.

Almada had a busy outing trying to control Salomon Rondon throughout the game, but the defender also stepped up on offense and scored the winner in the 93rd minute with a tap-in from close range following a low cross from Luifer Hernandez. Almada showed he can be a scoring weapon during his Mazatlan days, and his two-way upside makes him a strong play in most matches outside of the ones where Puebla are facing a top team.