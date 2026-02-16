Facundo Ezequiel Almada headshot

Facundo Ezequiel Almada News: Scores in 2-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Almada scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Santos Laguna.

Almada scored the first goal for Mazatlan as they went on to win 2-1. This was the defender's sixth goal in 23 games this season and his third goal in the last six games. He has had eight shots on target this season from 13, meaning he has only failed to score from two shots that he has put on target.

Facundo Ezequiel Almada
Mazatlán
