Facundo Garces News: Serves FIFA Suspension

Garces will serve an eight-month suspension from official matches after the Court of Arbitration for Sport reactivated a FIFA sanction linked to the Malaysian passport scandal. The defender had initially been banned for 12 months for documentation irregularities used to represent Malaysia in Asian Cup qualifying. The CAS ruling reduces the punishment so it only applies to official matches, meaning he can still train and play friendlies with Deportivo Alaves. The ban is considered to have started in September 2025, when the original sanction was issued. Nahuel Tenaglia and Jon Pacheco are expected to start in central defense during his suspension.