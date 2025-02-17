Facundo Gonzalez Injury: Out due to back injury
Gonzalez is out for Tuesday's match against AC Milan due to a back injury, according to his club.
Gonzalez will remain out for the second leg of Feyenoord's match against Milan, with the defender missing both legs of the competition due to a back injury. He will hope for his club to pull off the comeback win or else his UCL campaign will end after only seeing two appearances and eight minutes of play.
